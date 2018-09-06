People fed up with railroad crossing issues

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - People in Poinsett County are fed up with a problem that’s only been growing worse over the years.
Popped tires, damaged oil filters, and loose pieces of metal are just a few of the railroad crossing issues plaguing Harrisburg citizens.
"People have called me several times about it," Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills said.
But this is not a new problem.
The city has been cleaning up messes involving the Highway 14 railroad crossing for years.
"It's so bad that a gravel truck went across it a little too fast one day and the jar was so bad that it popped the tailgate of his truck open," Mills said. "He spilled half a load of gravel right in the middle of the highway."
With each new complaint from citizens comes a new phone call from Mayor Mills asking that something be done to fix it.
"I've contacted the state highway department, I've contacted Missouri Pacific Railroad," Mills said. "As of today nothing has been done."
It's leaving Mayor Mills frustrated with his hands tied.
"Seven years, and we've been trying to get something done all this time and no luck," Mills said.
Mayor Mills did say one of his city employees saw a railroad company's truck at the crossing recently, giving them hope that a fix may be in the near future.
But in the meantime, his best advice is to slow down.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.