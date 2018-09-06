Police unveil traffic plan for Delta Fair Parade

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - While many are excited that the Delta Fair is coming to town, Kennett police want you to know the easiest way to navigate through the parade traffic.
They said the quickest and best route for the parade entries is to travel around the North Bypass to North Street.
Parade committee members will meet you at that intersection and direct you to your designated spots.
Police ask anyone who won’t be in the parade or drop anyone off to avoid the area of North Street that day.
The plan to arrest people who move barricades without the permission of an officer.
The Delta Fair Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 25.
