8 survivors of duck boat sinking in Missouri file lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, on behalf of Ronita McKinley and her daughter, Tiffany Collins, both of Carlsbad, New Mexico; another daughter, Tomlyn McDonald, of Midland, Texas; and their families. Their attorneys say that although they survived the boat's sinking July 19 on Table Rock Lake in Branson, the family will be "forever scarred" by the experience and by witnessing the deaths of 17 fellow passengers.