A-State linebacker Tajhea Chambers shines in Week 1

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Several experienced Red Wolves will be the lineup Saturday at #1 Alabama. This tall task is nothing compared to the adversity Tajhea Chambers is bouncing back from. The linebacker from Georgia suffered season ending injuries in 2015 and 2017.
If you pick up the box score in Week 1, Chambers led A-State with 6 tackles.
“Coach Cauthen, he puts a lot of emphasis on hitting gaps,” Chambers said. "So we’re trying to hit gaps, and we had a couple stunts on to kinda disrupt their pulls and counters and stuff like that. I feel like a team like Bama, we have to be on point. No mistakes and no silly mistakes like that. So I feel like the personal fouls, we gotta really clean that up this week. "
Arkansas State faces #1 Alabama Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPN2.
