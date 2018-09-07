A-State soccer off to best start in program history

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Football isn’t the only unbeaten Arkansas State team that will be in action on Saturday. Red Wolves soccer will host Central Arkansas.
Goalie Kelsey Ponder was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after notching her 10th career shutout. 3 wins, 0 losses, and 2 ties marks the best start in A-State history.
“We’re probably as confident as we’ve been,” said head coach Brian Dooley. “But we can’t let success ruin us. Little bit of success doesn’t guarantee anything in the future. We as a coaching staff, and Shannon in particular, has been really drilling in on them: Don’t think that you’re better than the opponent. Why we win is because we outwork and we hustle and we battle for each other.”
Ponder says team chemistry is key so far. “Our team has really come together from the get-go,” she said. "Our freshmen came in and made a huge difference for us. We’re not going through the motions anymore. We’re just being really tactical and making sure we do everything right everyday in practice. "
A-State faces UCA Saturday at the ASU Soccer Complex. Kickoff is at 4:00pm.
