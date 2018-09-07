A Better Region 8: Finding ways to recycle

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Last month, Kroger announced it will phase out plastic bags.
We applaud the company's effort to make this a better world. We hope other big box stores jump on board.
While I hate to give up my makeshift bathroom trash bags, it's for the best.
It’s estimated that in the United States alone, we throw away 100 billion, that’s 100 billion with a B, single-use plastic bags every year.
Folks, they're recyclable.
Beyond that, many of them end up along the road or wash down to our favorite fishing spot.
We are just beginning to understand the devastating impact plastic and other trash is having on our oceans.
It's a shame more of us don't stand up for our future generations that will have the clean up our mess.
There are little things we can do to make a difference.
Find ways to recycle.
Don't use the car window as a trash can.
We can contact Kroger, even if it’s just on social media, to thank them for switching to reusable bags and encourage other stores to do the same.
It’ll make this a better world today and tomorrow. And it’ll make this a better Region 8.
