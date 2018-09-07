Entergy Arkansas to bring advanced meters to homes and businesses

This network equipment will start to be installed on electric poles and structures in September 2018. Advanced meters will begin to be installed in 2019 with projected completion in 2021. "Our goal is to deliver safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our customers," said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO. "As part of this commitment, we are upgrading our systems with new technology that will allow us to offer additional benefits to our customers." Upgrading to advanced meters has numerous benefits, such as new online tools available to customers that help them better understand and manage energy usage more effectively. No more waiting until the end of the month to review energy usage.