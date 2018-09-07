Entergy Arkansas to bring advanced meters to homes and businesses

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Outages identified more accurately, faster outage restoration response times, billing and service questions answered more efficiently and potential energy saving tools.
These are all benefits of Entergy Arkansas' vision for a smarter energy future, through the company’s deployment of advanced metering.
This multi-year project was approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission and is already underway with the design and build of the communications network and IT systems taking place over the past two years.
This network equipment will start to be installed on electric poles and structures in September 2018. Advanced meters will begin to be installed in 2019 with projected completion in 2021. "Our goal is to deliver safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our customers," said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO. "As part of this commitment, we are upgrading our systems with new technology that will allow us to offer additional benefits to our customers." Upgrading to advanced meters has numerous benefits, such as new online tools available to customers that help them better understand and manage energy usage more effectively. No more waiting until the end of the month to review energy usage.
Via the online tools, customers can log into their account and view how much electricity has been used the day prior, shown in 15-minute increments. Also, with better information, Entergy Arkansas can answer customers' billing and service questions more quickly and effectively, improving customer service. This will also give the company a clearer real-time picture of the power grid and how it is operating.
Outages can also be identified more accurately, so crews can arrive on the scene more quickly to make repairs. Advanced metering is digital technology that enables secure two-way communication between the customer and Entergy Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties.
Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Learn more about the company’s vision for a smarter energy future in Arkansas by clicking here.
