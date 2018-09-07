Falcons safety Keanu Neal suffers season-ending knee injury

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal (22) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. Falcons safety Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season after hurting his left knee in Thursday night's 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia. The loss of Neal, a leader on the defense who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017, is a major blow to the Atlanta defense.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)