Fatal crash directs lawmakers’ attention to dangerous intersection

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An intersection that has seen several crashes now has the attention of lawmakers.
The area around Highway 118 at Highway 135 in Poinsett County is notorious for wrecks, many of them fatal.
Like the crash that happened Saturday, killing 41-year-old Ricky Russell of Lepanto.
It’s a two-way stop, and many people say the problem is visibility.
Brush and trees on the side of Hwy. 135 block oncoming cars from people stopped on Hwy. 118.
But it's private property, so the state doesn't have the right to clear it out.
State Representative Johnny Rye hopes to change that. And for him, this problem is personal.
"We went to school with Ricky back in the 70's, and he was a great guy, he was a pastor," Rye said. "We just feel like something needs to be done because you don't want to see anymore lives lost."
The roadblock that lawmakers are running into is the property owner lives out of state.
But, Rye is now working to get in contact with him to work out a deal on how to fix it.
His ideal plan is to clear out the brush and trees and add a caution light alerting people to slow down.
Region 8 News will follow any developments made in this issue and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.