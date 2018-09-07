FFN Game of the Week preview: Rivercrest

By Chris Hudgison | September 6, 2018 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 11:04 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Valley View at Rivercrest .

Matthew Schwartz visited the 1-0 Colts, see what they said about the matchup above.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Cortez Kennedy Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 7TH

Valley View at Rivercrest (Game of the Week)

Conway at Jonesboro

Hoxie at Westside

Piggott at Brookland

Newport at Greene County Tech

Shiloh Christian at Trumann (1st game at RMC Stadium)

West Memphis at Blytheville

Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County

Manila at Marked Tree

McCrory at Des Arc

