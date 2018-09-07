Grant to help prepare students for STEM careers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A nearly $300,000 grant will provide students with the knowledge of technical writing while also preparing them for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
According to A-State officials, the National Science Foundation approved the grant for the professors at Arkansas State University.
Under the program, “STEM Writing to Read”, Dr. Anne Grippo and Dr. Kristi Costello will work with the university’s English faculty to create a pair of STEM technical writing classes.
Those classes will be available in a class for undergraduate biological science majors as well as a class for STEM and English graduate level students, officials said.
Also, the students who finish the graduate-level class will be able to work with teachers in special training and help students in the undergraduate class.
Grippo said a pilot program showed that students can also improve their technical writing skills as well as their critical thinking.
“A-State graduate students in STEM programs and English will attain communication and teaching skills that are crucial to their future careers,” Grippo said. “This program will serve as a model to increase all students’ capabilities and progress In STEM and enhance STEM communication.”
Costello said the program will also help to gauge learning.
“Over time, results from the writing courses will be analyzed, both with respect to changes in the way educators work with students, particularly in writing, and to determine whether writing and reading are concurrently improved through this cooperative effort," Costello said. “Also, this project will assess critical thinking, based on the hypothesis that writing instruction, specifically a model that emphasizes genre awareness, can serve as a vehicle for increasing student understanding and thinking.”
