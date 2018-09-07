Man killed in head-on crash

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -A man died after a head-on crash in White County Thursday morning.
A preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police states David Wayne Chennault Jr., 40, of Rose Bud, was driving west on Highway 36.
He passed several vehicles around 11:45 a.m., and eventually hit a pickup truck head-on about a mile west of Joy.
Chennault died and the driver of the other car, Dale Roberts, 68, of Heber Springs, was injured in the crash.
The report said it was cloudy and wet at the time of the crash.
