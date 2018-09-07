Man’s truck broken into for the third time

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Three vehicle break-ins, two stolen guns, and one very frustrated man, and it all happened in a seemingly nice and quiet Paragould neighborhood.
Jimmy Evans is now tasked with vehicle repairs after someone tried to pry open his driver side door.
But, this isn’t the first time.
According to a police report, back in 2016, someone got into his unlocked truck and took a gun.
Learning his lesson the hard way, Evans started locking his truck.
But, in January of this year, a thief struck again, busting open his window and stealing a shotgun.
On Wednesday night, nothing was taken, but each incident comes with its own emotional toll.
"Thinking about somebody out here right next to my house with weapons or breaking into my vehicle, that'll keep you up at night," Evans said.
Evans isn't taking the latest attempt lightly.
He's now in the process of installing security cameras at his house.
Region 8 News also spoke to Lt. Brad Snyder with Paragould police, who said they’ll be patrolling the area even more.
