8-month-old left inside West Memphis daycare

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An 8-month-old was left inside a West Memphis daycare, according to West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker.
The child was dropped off Thursday morning at Primary Learning Academy, located near the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South 16th Street.
The child’s parents went back to pick their child up around 4:15 and the daycare was closed. The parents then called the police.
The owners of the daycare showed back up and the child was found unharmed inside the daycare.
Ronald and Alice McClure--the owners of the daycare--are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
The Department of Human Services is involved in the investigation.
Primary Learning Academy has been shut down.
