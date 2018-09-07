Nettleton volleyball beats Mountain Home to improve to 6-0

Nettleton volleyball beats Mountain Home to improve to 6-0
By Chris Hudgison | September 6, 2018 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 11:25 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Thursday was another busy night of volleyball all over Region 8. Nettleton stayed perfect on the season with a 4 set victory over Mountain Home (17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22).

The Lady Raiders are 6-0 overall, 4-0 in 5A East. Nettleton is tied with Jonesboro and Paragould for the early conference lead.

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/6)

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-15)

Newport 3, Harrisburg 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Piggott 3, Cave City 0

Harding Academy 3, Riverview 1

Paragould 3, Marion 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-10)

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.