Parents aim to limit ‘Fortnite’ during school year

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Kids have been playing the video game sensation "Fortnite" around the clock all summer long.
Now that a new school year is upon us, many parents are finding their children reluctant to fall back into a routine.
Experts say there is a difference between video game obsession and addiction.
The biggest red flag, however, is when a child loses control of their behavior.
"The first month of school every year I have plenty of kids that come in because theyre sleep deprived, they're lying to their parents and they're sneaking and playing these video games and thyre not supposed to."
Doctor Kupfner says parents need to remember that kids should earn their play time.
Also, never threaten to take the game away without following-through.
Remind your kids that they don't own the devices.
Click here for more advice from experts.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.