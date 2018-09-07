Professor who called Barbara Bush a racist on the day she died returns to work

FRESNO, CA (KGPE/KSEE/CNN) – Fresno State University professor Randa Jarrar made headlines in April when she called Barbara Bush a racist on Twitter the same day the former first lady died.
Wednesday marked her first day back in class after the tweet, escorted around campus by a group of friends and a community service officer.
Jarrar gained national attention with tweets attacking not only Barbara Bush, but also farmers, and most recently, "white editors."
She'd been on leave since the Fall 2017 semester, Fresno State officials said.
When asked how her first day went, Jarrar said: "It was beautiful, I loved it. I had a really good time."
She was met on campus by both supporters and critics.
One man fired off questions and heckled the tenured professor as she attempted to leave her "Masterpieces of American Literature" class.
"Move away, or I will move forward with harassment suits," Jarrar told the man.
Jarrar is also teaching two other classes this semester.
Fresno State student Cameron Ferraro said Jarrar's tweets have cast the university in a negative light.
"When you're in a position with so much weight to it, you're expected to act rather professionally, and I do not think that tweet was professional," Ferraro said.
But Jarrar remains unapologetic about her comments.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro said last month the academic senate will discuss current social media guidelines and put together their own set of practices, which Castro could approve.
