Rain possible for Football Friday Night

More bands of rain are moving through Region 8 and this will continue through much of the next two days. These slow moving bands will lead to around 1-3 inches of rain falling across Region 8. Good news is that there isn’t much lightning with these so high school football games may still go on with rain in the area. You’ll want all the rain gear as you head out tonight and on Saturday. Rain will eventually clear out on Sunday with just a few showers early in the morning. Clouds stick around and cooler air will move in as well. Highs will stay in the 70s for the first part of the week with us returning to warm and humid by the end of the week. We dry out Monday through the middle of the week before low rain chances return.