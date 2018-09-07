Red Wolves Raw: Dooley & Ponder on record soccer start

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT Arkansas State interviews and press conferences
A-State soccer is off to their best start in program history. The 3-0-2 Red Wolves host Central Arkansas Saturday at 4:00pm.
I caught up with head coach Brian Dooley and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week Kelsey Ponder. See what they said about the scarlet & black.
If the link above doesn’t work, you can see it here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/07/red-wolves-raw-dooley-ponder-record-soccer-start/
