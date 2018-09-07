29th Southern Heritage Classic brings 20,000 to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thousands of football fans flocked to Memphis for the 29th Southern Heritage Classic.
The annual football event pits Tennessee State University against Jackson State University. But the football game is just part of the weekend’s festivities.
A parade, fashion show, battle of the bands, career fair, luncheons, tailgating, and much more highlight the weekend.
Friday saw a large career fair designed to help students get ready for their post-educational career.
More than 2,500 students attended the career fair.
"It's so very important to us through the City of Memphis to make sure we have opportunities for young people to prepare themselves for secondary education," Ike Griffith of City of Memphis Youth Services said.
All told, organizers expect around 20,000 people to come to Memphis for the Southern Heritage Classic.
"We started in 1990, but we've gotten bigger and better because of the support that we've gotten from fans and the fans have been tremendous, especially the ones in Memphis," Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones Jr. said.
The football game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Liberty Bowl. The all time series record is 17-9 favoring Tennessee State University. TSU is on a six game winning streak.
For the first time ever, a woman will lead the coin toss at the beginning of the Southern Heritage Classic. For more on her story, click here.
