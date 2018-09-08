Arkansas State falls to #1 Alabama 57-7

Tagovailoa finished 13 of 19 for 228 yards and four TDs. He led seven drives and tossed in runs of 15 and 12 yards in the second half. Tagovailoa had TD passes of 58 yards to Jerry Jeudy, 31 to Henry Ruggs III and 41 to DeVonta Smith -- all in the first quarter -- and tacked on a 14-yarder to Derek Kief.