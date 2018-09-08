ASP: One dead, three injured in crash

SEDGWICK, AR (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man was killed and three others were hurt Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 63.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Stacy Houston of Sedgwick was killed in the crash.
Houston was going south in a 2002 Ford Mustang on Highway 63 near Sedgwick around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 7 when the crash happened.
The summary noted that a 2016 Dodge Challenger and a 2001 Ford Taurus were also going north on Highway 63, when Houston’s vehicle hydroplaned and went into the northbound lane.
The Mustang hit the Challenger, then was struck by the Taurus, ASP said.
The drivers of the Challenger and Taurus, as well as a passenger in the Challenger, were taken to local hospitals.
The weather was rainy and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.
