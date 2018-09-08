Burt Reynolds delivers commencement speech to Evening Shade H.S. class of ‘91

EVENING SHADE, AR (KAIT) - A movie star who is being remembered this week for his amazing career visited Region 8 over a quarter century ago to speak with high school seniors about their future.
Burt Reynolds, who starred in movies like “Deliverance”, “Smokey and the Bandit” and the “Longest Yard” and on television with shows like “Evening Shade” and “Gunsmoke” died this week at age 82.
In 1991, Reynolds served as the commencement speaker at the real Evening Shade High School for the 20 students receiving their diplomas during graduation.
During his remarks, Reynolds said his own high school career, which included playing football, was fun.
“I was pretty popular actually. Of course, there were only nine of us and seven were girls,” Reynolds said. “And the other boy was a kid named Porky Oliver.”
Reynolds also said that while his career gave him everything and that the students could accomplish anything, their hometown should also be important.
“The friends that you meet, that you’ve been with all this time, they don’t go away, they stay with you for the rest of your life. I got to tell you something, when you do finally ‘Make it’, whatever that is, what you want is a house in a town like this when you make it.”
