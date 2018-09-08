Crime rate reductions land city in top 100 ranking

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Everyone can rest easier knowing crime is declining across the country, and Jonesboro is in the top 100 cities that saw the greatest decrease.
It’s all according to a study released by SecurityChoice.com.
Jonesboro has been labeled a "Comeback City."
That means total crime rates have substantially decreased over the last 10 years.
It's a huge validation for the work of the Jonesboro Police Department, and a motivating factor the city can use for future growth.
"They're doing their job," Police Chief Rick Elliott said, bragging on his 161 officers. "They have made an impact, we're seeing the impact, and it's validated by the statistics that we see day in and day out."
And the city now has the title to prove it.
Chief Elliott said crime rates have stayed steady, while the population keeps growing.
“It’s hard for people to understand that,” Communications Director for the City of Jonesboro, Bill Campbell said. “When you see crime here and crime there, you start to believe that things are getting worse.”
Elliott attributes new approaches in policing, utilizing crime data to develop hot spots in the city, and, most importantly, his officers for the new ranking.
"The dedicated service of the men and women of the police department, coming to work every day and getting out and working hard has been the number one help in keeping crime at the level its been at," Elliott said.
And it has landed Jonesboro 81st in the country for the greatest drop in total crime rates.
"I think it will help good growth," Campbell said, recognizing the positive impact this has on city growth as a whole.
"When people look at a city to move their industry to or move here for college or whatever, you look at your violent crimes taking place in your city," Elliott said. "With all that being said, you'll see Jonesboro continue to grow leaps and bounds."
