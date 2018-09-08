Family accused of running human trafficking ring out of daycare

DALY CITY, CA (KGO/CNN) - A family of four faces 59 counts of human trafficking, rape and labor abuse connected to a trafficking ring they were allegedly running out of a California daycare center and two senior care facilities.
The suspects – Joshua, Noel, Gerlen and Carlina Gamos – remain in jail under a combined $9 million bail.
The family owned and operated the Rainbow Bright Daycare and two residential senior care facilities, and the crimes allegedly happened in six neighborhoods around the Bay Area.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrests and charges Friday morning.
Police seized 14 illegal assault weapons during a raid of the daycare center. A handgun was also recovered, allegedly found under a blanket within easy reach of children.
The victims of the alleged trafficking ring were immigrants from the Philippines who needed work in order to stay, according to Becerra.
"The workers were forced to live on the premises. They were forced to work up to 24 hours a day. One defendant is being charged with three counts of rape against a female employee whom he was trafficking," Becerra said.
The suspects are also accused of preventing employees from leaving by threatening to turn them over to immigration officials and taking their passports.
Becerra said it was the workers who helped bring the case to light. Authorities have identified hundreds of victims and expect more.
The amount of wages and labor the family is accused of stealing totals $8.5 million.
"Rainbow Bright was cheating, not just their workers of their pay, not just their workers of their dignity, but was cheating you and me as taxpayers," Becerra said.
Officials say the arrests were part of a year-long investigation by multiple agencies.
More charges are expected in the case.
Copyright 2018 KGO, San Mateo County Sheriff. All rights reserved.