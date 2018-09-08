A former gang member hopes his story will inspire others to follow in his footsteps

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One former Albany gang member wants to encourage young people to stay out of gangs.
Jason Rogers said he wants his story to inspire others and potentially save a life.
Rogers said he made a complete 180 in his life, from being a gang member in Albany to now having two college degrees and working as a respiratory therapist.
“Gang life to the full extent. I’ve been shot, I’ve been in car wrecks, I’ve been to jail,” said Rogers.
But fast forward to 2018...Jason Rogers life is completely different.
“More that the world can offer so I decided to get out and see what it’s about and it changes my life,” said Rogers.
He's currently working as a travel respiratory therapist and uses his message of from gang signs to vital signs.
Rogers explained that gangs do exist in Southwest Georgia and sometimes young people fall into the wrong crowd.
“Coming from poverty, you don’t have to let your circumstances define who you are," said Rogers.
Rogers explained that just because you’ve made mistakes in the past, it doesn’t mean that is the path you have to continue to be on.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and I want to finish strong,” said Rogers.
He wants gang members to know that they can get out.
“What do you have to lose? And what you have to lose is your life.,” said Rogers.
He hopes his story of change will encourage others to follow in his footsteps.
“I just want them to know they’re not alone. I know sometimes it feels like the odds are against them, but the odds were against me and I still made a difference,” said Rogers.
Rogers said if he can reach one kid through his message, it will all be worth it.
