Law enforcement investigating incident in Floral

FLORAL, AR (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after responding to separate calls about a woman and her husband.
According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, law enforcement responded to a call Thursday on Wagon Wheel Road in Floral about a woman who had been hit by a car.
36-year-old Beverly Cousins was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Later, her husband, 52-year-old Earl Cousins, was found with a gunshot wound, Stephens said.
Both the woman and her husband were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Investigators are looking into the case to find out what took place.
