Local official talks about D.C. conference

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -Last month, county officials in Arkansas were invited to Washington, D.C. for a conference.
The conference was a chance for local officials to speak with national leaders about what they think should have more focus in rural areas.
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin was one of several local officials who attended the conference.
He told Region 8 News Friday that he made sure not to pass up the opportunity to better his county and his state.
“At any time, that you get a chance to be in an environment that the leaders of this nation, the leaders making policy for this nation. That you’re getting a chance for local input at that high of a level, that is unprecedented,” said Griffin.
Judge Griffin also joined six other county judges in a meeting with Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.
Some of the points he made sure to bring up were infrastructure, tariffs on agriculture, and education in rural areas.
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips also attended the conference.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.