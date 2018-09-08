Music acts announced for NEA District Fair

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The NEA District Fair has been an annual tradition for decades with music and fun.
Fair organizers have announced the musical acts for this year’s fair, which runs from Sept. 17-22 in Jonesboro, with country group “Waterloo Revival” performing at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The group, which performs songs like “What Guy Wouldn’t” and “I Could Get Used to This", is one of several groups to perform during Fair Week.
On Sept. 18, Cory Jackson performs at 7:30 p.m. while Tuesday, Sept. 19 has “Drive South” at 6:30 p.m. and Joe Diffie at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday night is Fox Youth Talent Contest night at the fair, while Thursday is Gospel Night with Nettleton Baptist Church.
Vikki McGee performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 21, while The Band Tripp plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.
