Ozark Mountain Poultry being bought by George’s Inc.

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - One of the nation’s top poultry producers is acquiring Ozark Mountain Poultry.
OMP announced Wednesday that George’s Inc. will be buying the company.
George’s Inc. is a company based out of Springdale, Arkansas and is the nation’s 11th top poultry producer.
OMP has factories in Northwest Arkansas, as well as in the Batesville area. They currently employ over 1,800 people.
They plan to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2018, officials say.
