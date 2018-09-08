Report: Questions over tickets linger for Wheatley

WHEATLEY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A St. Francis County town has brought in a lot of traffic ticket revenue so far this year, according to a recent report.
However, questions still remain whether or not the amount of money and tickets issued by police violates the state’s speed trap law.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, the station recently sent a Freedom of Information Act request to determine how much money the city of Wheatley has collected from tickets.
The state law notes that if the amount collected is 30% of a town’s budget, there is a violation of the law, KATV reported.
Mayor Larry Nash told KATV that the city’s budget is between $250,000 and $300,000 a year.
The city collected $49,473 in fines from the police department in the final five months of 2017, while the department has collected $83,721 in the first seven months of 2018, KATV reported.
“Even if we take the mayor’s high estimate of Wheatley’s annual budget … which was $300,000 … that puts the percentage of revenue collected from traffic tickets at 44 percent … well over the 30 percent limit that triggers a speed trap law violation,” according to KATV.
The state speed trap law states that the Arkansas State Police can investigate a violation of the law if a prosecutor requests it.
But, Prosecuting Attorney Fletcher Long said he does not plan to make a request, KATV reported.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.