Report: Questions over tickets linger for Wheatley

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 7, 2018 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 8:15 PM

WHEATLEY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A St. Francis County town has brought in a lot of traffic ticket revenue so far this year, according to a recent report.

However, questions still remain whether or not the amount of money and tickets issued by police violates the state’s speed trap law.

Questions have arisen as to whether or not the city of Wheatley has violated the Arkansas Speed Trap Law with the amount of money and number of tickets issued by police.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, the station recently sent a Freedom of Information Act request to determine how much money the city of Wheatley has collected from tickets.

The state law notes that if the amount collected is 30% of a town’s budget, there is a violation of the law, KATV reported.

Mayor Larry Nash told KATV that the city’s budget is between $250,000 and $300,000 a year.

The city collected $49,473 in fines from the police department in the final five months of 2017, while the department has collected $83,721 in the first seven months of 2018, KATV reported.

“Even if we take the mayor’s high estimate of Wheatley’s annual budget … which was $300,000 … that puts the percentage of revenue collected from traffic tickets at 44 percent … well over the 30 percent limit that triggers a speed trap law violation,” according to KATV.

The state speed trap law states that the Arkansas State Police can investigate a violation of the law if a prosecutor requests it.

But, Prosecuting Attorney Fletcher Long said he does not plan to make a request, KATV reported.

