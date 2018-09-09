Animal Control holds vaccination clinic, adoption events

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals held a vaccination clinic Saturday.
The low-cost clinic is something animal control hosts once a month, and it offers shots, heartworm tests, and even micro-chipping all for $10 a piece.
Animal Control Officer Matthew Gragg said this clinic is all an effort to help keep everyone’s animals happy and health
“We have a licensed vet that’s on scene, so she also evaluates, looks at the dog and lets you know if there’s anything you might want to do to keep your dog healthy,” said Gragg.
Animal control also partnered with Kroger Saturday to hold an adoption event.
They brought out just a few of their adoptable dogs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
They said they try to get the animals out in public as much as possible to remind people that they are still an option when choosing a pet.
“A lot of people don’t know we’re out there,” said Gragg. “So we try to let them know where we’re at and where they can come find us. You know, come get a dog from us. We’ve got 120 at the shelter."
The adoption fee at Animal Control is $100, and they have pictures of their adoptable dogs on their Facebook page.
You can also go and see the dogs in person from 12 to 5 p.m. during the week.
