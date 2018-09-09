Authorities investigate tire thefts from dealership

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - At least two law enforcement agencies in Greene County are investigating separate tire thefts from an area car dealership, with the latest theft happening early Sunday.
According to Greene County Sheriff David Carter, deputies got a call around 3 a.m. Sept. 9 about the theft at Glen Sain Chevrolet in the 6500 block of Highway 49.
Carter said tires were taken off several vehicles in the lot. Investigators are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from the dealership as well as other businesses in the area to find out who took the tires.
Carter said deputies are also working with Paragould police on a similar case at Glen Sain Ford in the 1300 block of Highway 49 earlier this month that authorities believe may be connected.
Anyone with information on both cases can call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 870-236-7612 or Paragould police at 870-236-7621.
