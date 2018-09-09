Dog Fest benefits veterans, service dogs

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Dog lovers had plenty of opportunities to spend time with their pups and give back Saturday.
The Beck Pride Center hosted the 2nd annual Dog Fest on Arkansas State University’s campus.
The event kicked off with a Fun Run, followed by fun contests and pet-friendly vendors.
Dog owners and breeds of all kinds came out to the event.
Lynda Nash, director of the Beck Pride Center, said Dog Fest is a great way for the community to come together, and a way to spread the word about what the Beck Pride Center does.
“We are here to offer services," said Nash, "There’s no fee, there’s no charge. And we do provide a wide variety of services, and we work with other veteran’s organizations that are in the area.”
Nash said that the event has already grown since last year, and she already has ideas for next year's fest.
The money raised at the event goes to the Beck Pride Center.
“The proceeds for this go to mental health services for veterans and for our service dog training program Paws for Vets,” Nash said.
The service dog training program is free for veterans, and if they choose to adopt from the shelter, the center pays their adoption fee.
The Beck Pride Center is currently in their 5th training class.
They are starting a new class in November and are currently taking applications.
