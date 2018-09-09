Miss Arkansas showcases A-State baseball in Miss America tradition

By Chris Hudgison | September 9, 2018 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:12 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (KAIT) - When you’re in the biggest pageant in the world and your dad is the Arkansas State baseball coach, you had an idea Claudio Raffo would represent the scarlet and black in Atlantic City.

Miss Arkansas did just that Saturday at the Show Your Shoes Parade. It’s one of many traditions around the Miss America pageant. Her outfit was inspired by Red Wolves baseball plus Howl on her shoes.

Raffo won one honor this week. She took home the Jean Bartel Quality of Life Award for her work promoting the platform “New Life Saves Lives: Umbilical Cord Donation.”

You can watch Raffo compete in the Miss America pageant on KAIT. It airs Sunday at 8:00pm.

