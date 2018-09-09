Officer involved in shooting of Harding University grad identified

DALLAS, TX (AP) -Dallas police have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a black man.
A statement from the Dallas Police Department Saturday says the officer is Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.
No other details about her were released.
Guyger has told investigators that she was off-duty on Thursday night when she mistakenly went to the wrong apartment and shot Botham Jean.
The Texas Rangers are investigating and say they need more time to determine whether to charged her with a crime.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)