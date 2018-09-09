8th annual Thumperthon benefits nonprofits

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - Hundreds of people and their dogs came out for the annual Cavenaugh Thumperthon 5k Saturday.
The run is held in Walnut Ridge every year, and benefits the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jumpstart Animal Shelter.
Matt Cavenaugh with the Cavenaugh Auto Group said they started the event 8 years ago as a birthday present for Don Cavenaugh.
Over the years, it’s became a chance for them to give back to the community.
“That was sort of the idea behind it, but then we thought well we can do something greater than that,” Cavenaugh said. “Again to benefit Walnut Ridge, the community and partnering with the humane society.”
Jill Cravens, executive director at NEAHS, said that the event helps the humane society not only with exposure but with the money they raise.
“It helps the animals at the shelter. It buys us food, it helps with medical expenses. It helps with any of our expenses at the shelter,” Cravens said.
Thumperthon is hosted by Cavenaugh Auto Group in honor of Don Cavenaugh and his dog Thumper.
Dogs and runners were given prizes for participating, and kids also got to have a fun run after the race.
Both the shelter and Jumpstart had animals at the event today that were up for adoption.
Cravens said that getting the animals out at events like this helps remind people that adoption is always an option.
If you’re interested in adopting animals from NEAHS, they are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can also call them at (870) 932-5185.
Jumpstart Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can reach them at (870) 809-1694.
