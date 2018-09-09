Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 7th)

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The third week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees here.
Rivercrest (Kentavious Robinson 91 yd TD)
Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Rivercrest’s Kentavious Robinson flips the field and then some, he’ll take it 91 yards for a Colt touchdown. They beat Valley View 24 - 14 in the first game at Cortez Kennedy Field.
Walnut Ridge (Cade Burris kickoff return TD)
Nominee number 2 is from Walnut Ridge. Cade Burris takes the kickoff all the way back for a touchdown. #2 helps the Bobcats move to 2-0, they beat EPC 41 - 14.
West Memphis (Owens McConnell 67 yd TD to Devin Olloway)
Our final nominee is also 2-0. West Memphis quarterback Owens McConnell up top, Devin Olloway will snag and break free for a 67 yard touchdown. The Blue Devils beat Blytheville 35 - 15.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK HERE:
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
