A-State soccer drops first match of season

CONWAY, Ark. (9/9/18) – The Arkansas State women’s soccer team suffered its first setback of the season with a 2-1 loss to Central Arkansas at the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex Sunday evening.
For the first time in the 2018 season, the Red Wolves allowed multiple goals in a match as UCA scored in the first and second half on its way to the win. With the loss, A-State now stands at 3-1-2 on the year, while the Bears improved to 5-2-1.
Central Arkansas jumped out to a quick advantage just 5:36 into the match when Hadley Dickinson scored on a ball that slipped through the defense on a pass from Camille Bassett to Dickinson who took a strike from 16 yards out to the top-left corner of the net.
The Red Wolves answered exactly two minutes later when sophomore Sarah Sodoma connected on her second goal of the season. Sodoma took a pass from Hailey Furio and sent the ball into the bottom left corner to tie that match at a goal each.
The Bears retook the lead in the second half when Bassett took a crossed header and put away the finish on her first touch into the bottom corner of the net in the 63rd minute to go up 2-1.
A minute later Victoria MacIntosh took a shot at the equalizer for A-State, but the attempt sailed high. Haley Husted put a ball on goal in the 68th minute, but UCA goalkeeper Lauren Mercuri saved the attempt. The Red Wolves had two more chances in the final 10 minutes of play when both Riley Ebenroth and Sodoma put in corner kicks into dangerous positions, but A-State was unable to convert the opportunities into a goal.
Kelsey Ponder made seven saves for A-State in goal as the Bears outshot the Red Wolves 15-6 on the night. UCA also finished with nine shots on goal compared to two for A-State.
Arkansas State will play its final non-conference matchup of the year on Thursday, Sept. 13 against Memphis at the A-State Soccer Park. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
