A-State soccer drops first match of season

A minute later Victoria MacIntosh took a shot at the equalizer for A-State, but the attempt sailed high. Haley Husted put a ball on goal in the 68th minute, but UCA goalkeeper Lauren Mercuri saved the attempt. The Red Wolves had two more chances in the final 10 minutes of play when both Riley Ebenroth and Sodoma put in corner kicks into dangerous positions, but A-State was unable to convert the opportunities into a goal.