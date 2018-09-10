American Idol comes to the natural state

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -The search for America’s next superstar is happening.
American Idol is coming to the Natural State.
The American Idol open bus tour auditions will take place in Little Rock, Ark. on Sept. 12 at 400 President Clinton Avenue.
The Idol bus will be visiting 20 cities across America.
The search began on July 20 in New Orleans.
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be returning for the 2018-2019 season.
Ryan Seacrest will also return as the host.
