Arrest made in robbery at gunpoint

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Two arrests have been made in the armed theft of a newspaper delivery driver’s vehicle.
On Sunday, Aug. 26, around 5 a.m. a man was delivering newspapers to the Exxon Gas Station located on the 200-block of North Main Street.
The victim stated while he was parked, another vehicle pulled up near him and two people got out.
One pointed a gun at him, got in his vehicle and both cars pulled away.
On Tuesday, Sept. 4, detectives with the Jonesboro Police Department traveled to Hazen, Ark. where they interviewed 19-year-old Diarrius Cartell Carter of West Memphis about his involvement in the robbery.
Carter had been involved in a vehicle theft that resulted in a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that began in Memphis and ended in Hazen with his arrest.
Carter is being charged with the robbery that occurred on Aug. 26.
Fabian Burks, 18, of Forrest City was brought to the Jonesboro Police Department by family members to answer for his role in the same robbery after Carter was arrested.
On Friday, Sept. 7, he appeared for a probable cause hearing where a judge set his bond at $200,000.
A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Diarrius Carter pending his release from Memphis and transfer to the Jonesboro Police Department.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 935-6710 or call Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.