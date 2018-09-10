Claudia Raffo competes in Miss America

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State University student, and reigning Miss Arkansas, Claudia Raffo, competed in the Miss America pageant but was not among the top 15 contestants.
Raffo competed against dozens of other women in the 2019 Miss America pageant.
Raffo, who has won over $80,000 in scholarships, and won the Jean Bartel Quality of Life Award, which earned her another $6,000 in scholarship money.
The Miss America pageant website describes the award, in honor of Miss America 1943’s memory, the Jean Bartel Quality of Life recipients are chosen from qualified applicants who excel in their commitment to enhance the quality of life for others through volunteerism and community service, with emphasis on the depth of service, the creativity of the project, and the significant effects upon the lives of others.
Raffo won the award based off her Social Impact Initiative of the New Life Saves Lives: Umbilical Cord Donation.
Raffo's initiative teaches people about umbilical cord donation, to help fight against blood diseases and certain cancers.
Five of the 2018 Miss Arkansas Top 10 attended the pageant in Atlantic City in support of Raffo.
Raffo is an undergraduate at Arkansas State University and is working towards a doctorate of pharmacy.
