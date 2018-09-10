‘Credible’ abuse claims against 12 Little Rock clergy listed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has released a list of 12 clergy who have had assignments at some point in Arkansas who have had “credible” allegations of sexually abusing minors.
Bishop Anthony B. Taylor said the list released Monday was preliminary and the result of an internal review in the wake of a sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse by clergy in Pennsylvania. He says the list will be updated following an independent review of its files by an outside consulting firm.
The diocese named eight priests against whom credible allegations have been substantiated, and another four about whom it has received unsubstantiated thought credible allegations.
Among those named was a priest who served in Blytheville for a short time.
According to a news release, Timothy Sugrue, SM served as a military chaplain in Blytheville from 1978 - 1979. Sugrue was dismissed from the priesthood and religious life in 2005.
Here is the full list of priests whom credible allegations have been substantiated:
- Donald Althoff. Left ministry in 1995. Served 1982-1995. 1 known victim.
- Joseph Correnti. Served 1972-2002. 2 known victims. Admitted guilt in a general way in response to a question in 2002 the day before his suicide, though in the absence of any specific allegation and without revealing the names of any of his victims. Direct allegations against him were not received until 2014.
- Nicholas Fuhrmann, OSB. Removed and barred from active ministry and retired to Subiaco Abbey in 2002. Served in Arkansas 1980-1981 and 1994-2002. 8 known victims.
- Paul Haas. Died 1978. Served in Arkansas 1964-1965. No known victims in Arkansas, but multiple victims in Tennessee.
- Anthony McKay, CSSp. Dismissed from the priesthood and religious life in 2004. Died 2015. Served in Arkansas 1991-2001. No known victims in Arkansas, multiple victims elsewhere.
- Timothy Sugrue, SM. Dismissed from the priesthood and religious life in 2005. Military chaplain in Blytheville, 1978-1979. 1 known victim.
- Robert Torres. Removed from ministry in 1994. Served 1966-1994. 5 known victims.
- Patrick Walsh, MSC. Died 2011. Removed from ministry in 2004. Served 1976-1987. 1 known victim.
The Diocese of Little Rock said none of the men have been in active ministry since the implementation of safe environment policies in 2002.
The follow are priests about whom unsubstantiated though credible allegations of abuse of a minor have been received:
- Robert Dagwell. Died 1997. Removed from ministry in 1986. Served in Arkansas 1954-1986. Specific number of victims unknown.
- John McDaniel. Died 1974. Served 1955-1974. 3 known victims.
- Edward Mooney. Died 2009, left ministry in 1971. Served 1949-1971. 2 known victims.
- Francis Zimmerer, OSB. Died 1984, from Subiaco Abbey. Served 1932-1983. No known victims in Arkansas, 3 known victims in Texas.
The diocese said over the the past 70 years, 700 priests have served in Arkansas. “Of those, 12 have been credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors and 9 of those minors abused minors while serving in Arkansas,” the release said.
The diocese says it has offered or is offering assistance to their known victims.
It encourages those who have been abused or know of someone who’s been abused by a priest, deacon or other church representative to fist call the civil authorities at the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline: (800) 482-5964.
Then people are encouraged to or email diocesan contacts:
Dcn. Matthew Glover, chancellor for canonical affairs - (501) 664-0340, ext. 361 or mglover@dolr.org
Drs. George or Sherry Simon, victims assistance cooridnators - (501) 664-0340, ext 425.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.