Crews stopped mobile home fire from spreading

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Crews battled a mobile home fire in Cleburne County on Sunday.
According to the Heber Springs Fire Department’s Facebook page, a deputy patrolling the area noticed the home on fire.
Several minutes later, a fire truck arrived and stopped the fire from spreading to boats and travel trailers.
They had to call more crews to help because they didn’t have a fire hydrant near the scene.
The department didn’t release details on injuries or extent of the damage.
