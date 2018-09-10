Crews stopped mobile home fire from spreading

The Heber Springs Fire Department battled a mobile home fire on Sunday.
By Jorge Quiquivix | September 10, 2018 at 7:55 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:56 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Crews battled a mobile home fire in Cleburne County on Sunday.

According to the Heber Springs Fire Department’s Facebook page, a deputy patrolling the area noticed the home on fire.

Several minutes later, a fire truck arrived and stopped the fire from spreading to boats and travel trailers.

They had to call more crews to help because they didn’t have a fire hydrant near the scene.

The department didn’t release details on injuries or extent of the damage.

