Fatal fire under investigation

THAYER, MO (KAIT) - A fatal fire last Wednesday night is under investigation in Thayer.
According to the Oregon County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, September 5, around 11:37 pm, the Thayer Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Airport Road just outside of Thayer.
During the course of fighting the fire, the fire department discovered a body inside the home.
No other details were released.
The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Fire Marshall, and the Thayer Police Department are investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 778-6611.
