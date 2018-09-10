Good Morning Region 8: Sept. 10, 2018

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Happy Monday. It’s Sept. 10, 2018. We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: Expect cooler air today and remaining through Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and lows in the 60s.
Partly sunny conditions with only slight rain chances Thursday and Friday.
A warming trend for the second half of the week, with highs returning to the upper 80s.
Bomb threat: A man is in custody after Jonesboro police say he barricaded himself in an apartment and threatened to detonate a bomb.
Tire theft: Law enforcement officers in Greene County are investigating multiple tire thefts from an area car dealership.
Good Samaritan killed: Three people have been charged in the death of an Army veteran in what investigators say was a “murder-for-hire plot.”
