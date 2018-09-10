Good Morning Region 8: Sept. 10, 2018

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 10, 2018 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:57 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Happy Monday. It’s Sept. 10, 2018. We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast: Expect cooler air today and remaining through Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

Partly sunny conditions with only slight rain chances Thursday and Friday.

A warming trend for the second half of the week, with highs returning to the upper 80s.

One man was in custody Sunday after authorities went to the Garden Manor and North Acre apartments in Jonesboro after the man reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment, police said.
Trending this morning:

Bomb threat: A man is in custody after Jonesboro police say he barricaded himself in an apartment and threatened to detonate a bomb.

Tire theft: Law enforcement officers in Greene County are investigating multiple tire thefts from an area car dealership.

Good Samaritan killed: Three people have been charged in the death of an Army veteran in what investigators say was a “murder-for-hire plot.”

