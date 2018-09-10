Group hoping to slow decline of bee population

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -The “humming” of bees has become a harder sound to hear, but one group in Region 8 is hoping to help keep the sound alive.
A bee keeping class was held at the Paragould Community Center on Monday in order to raise awareness to the declining population.
Members of Greene County Master Gardeners Linda Glickert says as a gardener she has become aware of the plight of pollinators. . .they’re declining.
However, there are things people can do to help.
“You can reduce the amount of pesticides and herbicides you use,” Glickert said. “Plant things like flowers, shrubs and plants that attract them and offer them food sources. Things that assist in their life cycles. It’s often our native plants as opposed to the imported ornamental ones. The ones that have evolved in our geographic area are the ones that promote the geographic insects of our area.”
Dave Freeze with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Greene County Cooperative Extension Service said as human population continues to grow, problems in nature are popping up.
“We have more people on this planet and we have less habitat each year,” Freeze said. “As we mow down forests, glass lands and other natural habitats then you have fewer places for animals to live. Including bees and other pollinators. And so, if we can have some backyard hives or some hobby bee keepers, that’s going to help.”
Freeze said one thing people can do to help is to spray any pesticides late in the day instead of the early morning hours when they are out.
Glickert said if she could get one message across to people it would be that bees are our friends.
“We have to help them as they help us with our food source,” Glickert said. “Bees are critically important, and their numbers are down. Entire colonies are dying.”
Glickert said it won’t stop with bees.
“We come next and that’s just the short of it,” Glickert said. “They’re indicators. If we don’t provide places for them and they provide our food sources, what happens to our food? To our habitat? We don’t have it anymore.”
The first class was held Sept. 10 at the Paragould Community Center.
The next class will take place on Sept. 17 and 24.
These sessions are open to the public.
Glickert said they just ask you call, so they can make sure seats are available.
For more information or to sign up for a class, you can call the Greene County Cooperative Extension office at (870) 236-6921.
