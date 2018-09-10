Harding upset by Southern Arkansas in home opener

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - The Harding University football team had to wait an extra day to play in front of their home fans for the first time in 2018. Sunday afternoon the Bison played host to Southern Arkansas in a Natural State matchup. The Muleriders were able to spoil the party coming away with a 28-23 victory. Preston Paden 5-7 for 99 yards and one touchdown for the Bison. Harding drops to 1-1 on the season. Next up, they travel to Southern Nazarene on Saturday.