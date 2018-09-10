Hurricane Florence not expected to affect AR gas prices

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Gasoline prices fell 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average price in Arkansas was $2.56/gallon, according to the survey of 1,826 stations throughout the state.
That’s 28-cents less than the national average of $2.84/gallon.
“Last week saw a brief and fairly tame rise in the national average, brought on mainly by a select few states where gas prices tend to be volatile,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
While Hurricane Florence may pose fuel-related challenges for areas of the East Coast, DeHaan said the storm should pose little to no threat to refineries.
However, he cautions it could create “supply challenges to several states, depending on levels of evacuations and timing of them.”
Hurricane season aside, DeHaan said demand will drift lower in the coming weeks, which should lead to lower gas prices.
