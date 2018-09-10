Jonesboro to open first dog park by Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -After years’ worth of requests for a dog park in Jonesboro, the city’s park plans are coming to fruition.
The plans for the dog park have shifted slightly.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said he’s shooting for an opening day by Thanksgiving.
Dog lovers can take their furry friends to the park located next to the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 South Church Street.
“We will have two large areas,” said Perrin. “One will be for small and medium sized dogs and then one for large dogs. We’ve started the process, we’ve got the plans drawn.”
The dog park won’t just attract family pets, but it will also cater to dog owners.
Perrin said the park will include a seating area and visiting area.
This will be considered a small, neighborhood dog park with play equipment of many kinds and hydration stations.
The park will also have a place for local, retired K9 officers, including ones killed in the line of duty.
Their names will be included on a plaque at the park entrance.
Perrin said the community can also get involved to help fund the park.
“This dog park will not cost the tax payers any money because I've made a commitment that we will raise the money individually,” said Perrin. “On another will be those who have made a financial contribution to the dog park. We are really already half way there.”
You can buy bricks in honor of your pets that will line the sidewalks along the park.
Those cost $100 a piece, and to purchase one you can contact Jonesboro City Hall at 870-932-1052.
This small dog park is just the start to keep our local dogs active.
Perrins said the city still plans to construct a large dog park at Craighead Forest in the future.
